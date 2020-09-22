Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Sept. 22

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Suburbs' portion There have been 126,464 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 45.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,090 deaths in the suburbs, representing 48% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 62,391 cases and 2,237 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 77,687 cases and 2,935 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,389 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,312 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,143 cases and 74 deaths in Wheeling, 1,119 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,101 cases and 37 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,092 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 1,014 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 949 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 832 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 736 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 586 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 564 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 548 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 376 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 213 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 16,865 cases and 550 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,246 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,213 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 1,135 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 999 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 895 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 817 cases and 29 deaths in Lombard, 814 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 721 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 722 cases and 24 deaths in Wheaton, 712 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 530 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 479 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 422 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 16,488 cases and 463 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,895 to 3,899 in Waukegan, 1,045 to 1,049 in Round Lake Beach, 630 to 634 in Mundelein, 540 to 544 in Gurnee, 415 to 419 in Round Lake, 310 to 314 in Lake Zurich, 310 to 314 in Vernon Hills, 300 to 304 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 265 to 269 in Libertyville, 250 to 254 in Grayslake, 245 to 249 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 12,776 cases with 327 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,635 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,902 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,189 in Carpentersville, 982 in St. Charles, 603 in South Elgin, 456 in Geneva, 343 in Batavia, 338 in North Aurora, 149 in Hampshire, 131 in Gilberts and 126 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,445 cases and 118 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 13,539 cases and 373 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 1,017 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 186 in Aurora (Will County portion).