FBI asks for public's help in Jerry Harris investigation

Jerry Harris, shown here at the Oscars interviewing "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig, is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting explicit images and videos from an underage teen. AP Photo/John Locher

Less than a week after "Cheer" star Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with producing child pornography, FBI agents made an appeal Tuesday for the public's help finding other potential victims.

The bureau's Chicago field office has created a victim information website related to the investigation against the 21-year-old from Naperville.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago accuses Harris of soliciting explicit images and videos from an underage teen through social media.

After the teen's mother discovered the images and videos on his cellphone and confronted him, he told her that Harris solicited oral sex from him in a bathroom at a cheerleading camp both attended in February 2019, according to the 28-page complaint. The teen refused.

He also reported a second attempt by Harris to meet him for an in-person sexual encounter when he was at a cheer competition that Harris also attended, the complaint said.

Federal authorities allege Harris admitted to repeatedly requesting lewd images from the teen and soliciting and receiving child pornography on Snapchat from at least "10 to 15 other individuals" he knew were minors.

If convicted of producing child pornography, Harris could face up to 30 years in prison.

The FBI said Tuesday possible victims can report contact with Harris through a confidential online questionnaire and find resources at Fbi.gov/jerryharris. Potential victims also can contact the Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.

The bureau identified Harris' Snapchat username, "jerry_714," and Instagram username, "__jcoleofficial."

Harris gained instant fame on the Netflix documentary series following the cheer squad from Navarro, a community college in Corsicana, Texas, in their pursuit for a national championship.

USA Today first reported that the FBI criminal investigation was based on allegations brought by 14-year-old twin brothers in a lawsuit filed in Texas.