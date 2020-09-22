Chicago sets up guidelines for winter outdoor dining

Chicago has issued new guidelines for businesses that want to get a jump on setting up their own pandemic-friendly spaces.

Some of the key take-aways from the guidelines include:

• Temporary outdoor structures that hold multiple parties must have at least 50% of the sides open to allow air flow.

• Enclosed structures, such as plastic domes, may be used for individual parties and must have adequate ventilation to allow for air circulation.

Get the full report at chicago.suntimes.com.