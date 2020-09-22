Chicago sets up guidelines for winter outdoor dining
Updated 9/22/2020 12:05 PM
Chicago has issued new guidelines for businesses that want to get a jump on setting up their own pandemic-friendly spaces.
Some of the key take-aways from the guidelines include:
• Temporary outdoor structures that hold multiple parties must have at least 50% of the sides open to allow air flow.
• Enclosed structures, such as plastic domes, may be used for individual parties and must have adequate ventilation to allow for air circulation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.