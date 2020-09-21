Illinois reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,477 additional cases

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported Monday that seven more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and 1,477 new cases have been diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 8,457, with 275,735 Illinois residents who have contracted the respiratory disease since the outbreak began.

The state's infection rate remained at 3.5% for the third straight day following the release of 38,243 more test results. The infection rate for the state hasn't had a sustained rate of 3.5% or lower since late July, according to IDPH figures. On Sept. 2, the state's infection rate was a full percentage point higher.

Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker lauded the state's testing capabilities at a news conference in Springfield Monday morning, noting that only New York and California have performed more tests than Illinois, which has now performed more than 5.1 million tests.

"Testing is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus, because a positive test result begins the contact tracing process, which identifies who was exposed and needs to be quarantined to prevent further spread," Ezike said.

The state is averaging more than 50,000 test results per day, Pritzker added. IDPH records show the state was averaging 53,084 test results each day over the past week. The state reported nearly 75,000 test results alone this past Saturday.

"We do three and a half times the testing the average state does," the governor said. "And we're one of the fastest states in delivering tests back to our residents."

Despite the volume of testing and consistency in delivering test results quickly, Pritzker stopped well short of suggesting that all fall high school sports would resume anytime soon.

"I want fall sports, all fall sports, I really do," Pritzker said. "These are very, very hard choices, and my job, in part, is to weigh those choices and listen to the doctors."