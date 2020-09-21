Bannockburn doctor accused of sexually assaulting co-worker in Oak Brook

A suburban doctor who leads a multiclinic gastroenterology practice has been accused of sexually assaulting a female co-worker in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Dr. Arkan Alrashid, 54, of the 0-100 block of Broadleys Court in Bannockburn, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. He turned himself in to Oak Brook police Sept. 17 and posted $5,000 bond.

According to the court documents, Alrashid on Feb. 12, 2019, forced himself on a woman.

Assistant State's Attorney Katherine Rowe said in court Monday that Alrashid and the woman, who also lived in a northern suburb, drove together to a business event and ate at a steakhouse in Oak Brook. The woman alleges that Alrashid during the drive home pulled over on Commerce Road and forced her to perform a sex act, according to Rowe.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital. Tests of DNA found on her clothing "could not exclude" Alrashid as a contributor, Rowe said.

Rowe also said that several women who have worked for Alrashid reported him making unwelcome sexual advances to them.

She asked Judge Alexander McGimpsey to make Alrashid wear a GPS monitor while he awaits trial. He refused.

Alrashid's lawyers, Barry and Adam Sheppard, argued it was not necessary, and that such a monitor could interfere with medical equipment he uses during surgery, including MRI machines. Barry Sheppard said the woman has contacted Alrashid several times, including leaving a voicemail at his business last week after his arrest.

McGimpsey did order Alrashid to surrender his passport. Rowe had argued Alrashid has family in Jordan, and the financial ability to travel. Barry Sheppard said there is no family in Jordan, but did not object to giving up the passport.

Rowe also said the woman has filed a complaint against Alrashid with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Alrashid is the president of GI Partners of Illinois LLC, which has practices throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

The IDFPR reports Alrashid obtained his physician/surgeon license Oct. 16, 1997. He also had a Wisconsin license from 1996 to 2001.

The Wisconsin medical board in 2003 investigated an allegation that Alrashid he had sexual conduct with a patient while he was working weekends as an emergency department doctor in Portage, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin case disposition report, Alrashid kissed a co-worker at the hospital and made unspecified sexual contact after treating her in July 2000. The woman said she thought Alrashid would breach her medical-record confidentiality, so she went along with it and several more occurrences through early August 2000, according to the report.

The hospital "terminated" Alrashid in October 2000, according to the Wisconsin record.