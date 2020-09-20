Video: Watch the full debate between Weinstein and Rodriguez in race for Lake County circuit court clerk
Updated 9/20/2020 5:50 PM
The two candidates for Lake County circuit court clerk debated office morale and technology during a Zoom interview with members of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
Incumbent Erin Cartwright Weinstein, a Democrat from Gurnee, and Republican opponent Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez of Waukegan discussed those issues and others in the Nov. 3 election in a wide-ranging interview that ran about an hour.
Weinstein, an attorney is seeking her second term as circuit court clerk. Rodriguez, a former Marine Corps officer and attorney who owns her own law firm, is making her first run for elected office.
