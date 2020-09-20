Video: Watch the full debate between Weinstein and Rodriguez in race for Lake County circuit court clerk

The two candidates for Lake County circuit court clerk debated office morale and technology during a Zoom interview with members of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Incumbent Erin Cartwright Weinstein, a Democrat from Gurnee, and Republican opponent Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez of Waukegan discussed those issues and others in the Nov. 3 election in a wide-ranging interview that ran about an hour.

Weinstein, an attorney is seeking her second term as circuit court clerk. Rodriguez, a former Marine Corps officer and attorney who owns her own law firm, is making her first run for elected office.