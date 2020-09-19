 

Virus creates demand for yoga in Arlington Heights park

  • Laura Kowalski, left, of Arlington Heights encourages Galina Semenoba and her three-year-old son Daniel, both of Palatine, during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday in Arlington Heights.

      Laura Kowalski, left, of Arlington Heights encourages Galina Semenoba and her three-year-old son Daniel, both of Palatine, during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Two-year-old Charlie Mittur of Arlington Heights and his mom Cailyn work on a unicorn pose as Laura Kowalski, left, teaches during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday 7 in Arlington Heights.

      Two-year-old Charlie Mittur of Arlington Heights and his mom Cailyn work on a unicorn pose as Laura Kowalski, left, teaches during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday 7 in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Two-year-old Charlie Mittur of Arlington Heights gets a helping hand from his mom Cailyn as he creates his own movement during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday 7 in Arlington Heights.

      Two-year-old Charlie Mittur of Arlington Heights gets a helping hand from his mom Cailyn as he creates his own movement during a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday 7 in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Laura Kowalski, center right, stretches with her students as she teaches a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday7 in Arlington Heights.

      Laura Kowalski, center right, stretches with her students as she teaches a Hop Along Yogi parent and child yoga session in the great outdoors at Klehm Park Saturday7 in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 9/19/2020 2:17 PM

A small group of parents and children happily gathered to stretch and enjoy the beautiful weather during a yoga session held by Hop Along Yogi at Klehm Park Saturday in Arlington Heights.

The family groups were safely social distanced as they spread out and dotted the large open field next to the playground.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Laura Kowalski, owner of the Arlington Heights business, described herself as a mobile yoga studio. "I go where I need to go."

Kowalksi combines music with movement while teaching foundational yoga poses and breathing and relaxation techniques.

"I try to keep kids active while making it fun and silly," she said.

Some giggles were heard and plenty of smiles were shared as the group worked through a variety of yoga poses while throwing in a little bit of creative movement for fun.

The class, which is geared toward kids 2-6 and their parents, will continue on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Klehm Park in Arlington Heights at Wilshire and Hawthorne streets. You can sign up for future classes at facebook.com/hopalongyogi.

Kowalksi offers yoga birthday parties and live online yoga classes in addition to yoga in the park.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 