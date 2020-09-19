Virus creates demand for yoga in Arlington Heights park

A small group of parents and children happily gathered to stretch and enjoy the beautiful weather during a yoga session held by Hop Along Yogi at Klehm Park Saturday in Arlington Heights.

The family groups were safely social distanced as they spread out and dotted the large open field next to the playground.

Laura Kowalski, owner of the Arlington Heights business, described herself as a mobile yoga studio. "I go where I need to go."

Kowalksi combines music with movement while teaching foundational yoga poses and breathing and relaxation techniques.

"I try to keep kids active while making it fun and silly," she said.

Some giggles were heard and plenty of smiles were shared as the group worked through a variety of yoga poses while throwing in a little bit of creative movement for fun.

The class, which is geared toward kids 2-6 and their parents, will continue on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Klehm Park in Arlington Heights at Wilshire and Hawthorne streets. You can sign up for future classes at facebook.com/hopalongyogi.

Kowalksi offers yoga birthday parties and live online yoga classes in addition to yoga in the park.