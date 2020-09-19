As of Sept. 18, COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code

Suburbs' portion

There have been 123,737 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 45.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,072 deaths in the suburbs, representing 48.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 61,069 cases and 2,225 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 76,511 cases and 2,925 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,359 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,248 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,126 cases and 73 deaths in Wheeling, 1,084 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,059 cases and 35 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,057 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 987 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 929 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 807 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 718 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 571 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 555 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 534 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 371 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 205 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 16,469 cases and 549 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,211 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,189 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 1,120 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 981 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 881 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 793 cases and 29 deaths in Lombard, 792 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 706 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 708 cases and 24 deaths in Wheaton, 694 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 519 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 471 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 411 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 16,170 cases and 460 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,855 to 3,859 in Waukegan, 1,030 to 1,034 in Round Lake Beach, 620 to 624 in Mundelein, 525 to 529 in Gurnee, 410 to 414 in Round Lake, 310 to 314 in Lake Zurich, 300 to 304 in Vernon Hills, 295 to 299 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 265 to 269 in Libertyville, 245 to 249 in Grayslake, 240 to 244 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 12,493 cases with 327 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,573 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,835 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,172 in Carpentersville, 952 in St. Charles, 594 in South Elgin, 436 in Geneva, 340 in Batavia, 330 in North Aurora, 138 in Hampshire, 128 in Gilberts and 121 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,343 cases and 118 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 13,211 cases and 370 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 989 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 181 in Aurora (Will County portion).