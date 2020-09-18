Leaders mourn death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazing advocate for gender equality and the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Illinois leaders reacted to the news and shared their condolences.

"America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere -- a testament to working hard and fighting for what's right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it."

-- Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero -- a 5'1" giant who gave a voice to girls and women everywhere and moved the needle forward in our long fight toward justice and equality for all. ... She will be sorely missed, but her unparalleled legacy and impact will never be forgotten. Tonight we are devastated, but tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves and keep working. We must honor her legacy by redoubling our efforts to safeguard the rights of women, the rights of Americans with disabilities and the rights of all Americans for future generations. We cannot let up now."

-- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

"As a lawyer, she challenged and defined 'equal justice under the law' in a way that changed our country to make it fairer and better. As a Supreme Court justice, she upheld those sacred principles. Her life and work paved a way for women like me to challenge norms and fight for people and causes that make our country stronger. Our democracy depends on the American people having a voice by electing a President who will fill this vacancy."

-- 14th District U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

"The Supreme Court's most valiant champion for justice in our lifetime is gone. Justice Ginsburg was an American hero. Please remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's demand that Supreme Court vacancies go unfilled during a presidential election year, which was also Justice Ginsburg's dying wish. Sen. McConnell pleaded with us to let the voters have the last word. Every member of the Senate should be asked to commit to the McConnell Rule."

-- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a devastating loss for the Supreme Court and our country, and my thoughts go to her family during this very difficult time. Americans of all backgrounds benefitted from her fierce commitment to defending the rights enshrined in our Constitution. She was truly a pioneer in the legal world and an American hero. Very soon, the principles of personal integrity and fair play on which the Senate has always operated will be tested."

-- 11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

"Tonight we mourn the loss of a tireless advocate for women, a trailblazer, a fierce defender of justice, and a fighter until the very end. Thank you Madame Justice, may you Rest In Peace."

-- 6th District U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, on Twitter