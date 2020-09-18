Des Plaines boy struck, killed by freight train
Updated 9/18/2020 10:23 AM
A 16-year-old Des Plaines boy was struck and killed by a freight train Thursday afternoon near West Park at 600 S. Wolf Road.
Police officials said safety gates were operating when the boy was struck by the train at about 5 p.m.
The boy was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the boy's death, but said it appears to be a "tragic accident."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.