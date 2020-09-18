Des Plaines boy struck, killed by freight train

A 16-year-old Des Plaines boy was struck and killed by a freight train Thursday afternoon near West Park at 600 S. Wolf Road.

Police officials said safety gates were operating when the boy was struck by the train at about 5 p.m.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the boy's death, but said it appears to be a "tragic accident."