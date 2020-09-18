Candidate forum Thursday for Fox, DuPage area state legislative candidates
Updated 9/18/2020 5:08 PM
The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County and the League of Women Voters of Wheaton will host a semi-virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 24. Candidates are vying for seats in state House districts 49, 50, and 65 and state Senate District 25. The forum will be filmed by BATV and streamed live on the YouTube channel BATV 1017. The schedule is: 5:40 p.m. District 50; 6 p.m. District 49; 7 p.m. District 25; 8 p.m. District 65.
