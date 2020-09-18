'Anthony was a hero': Family of man fatally shot during Kenosha protest condemns Rittenhouse

Anthony Huber, 26, stepped up to protect fellow protesters the night he was fatally shot in Kenosha, his parents said in a statement issued Friday condemning the actions of the 17-year-old gunman from Antioch. Courtesy of Huber family

It came as no surprise to loved ones that 26-year-old Anthony Huber stepped up to protect fellow protesters the night he was fatally shot in Kenosha, his parents said in a statement Friday condemning the actions of the 17-year-old gunman.

Prosecutors and family members say the Wisconsin man was shot in the chest Aug. 25 while trying to disarm Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch. The teen was later charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a protest following the shooting of a Kenosha man by police.

"Anthony was a hero," his parents, John Huber and Karen Bloom, said in the statement. "He sacrificed his own life to protect innocent civilians who were out that night protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. While we miss him dearly and wish none of this had happened, we are very proud of him. Without his incredible bravery, many others could have been killed or injured."

Rittenhouse is accused of using a military-style rifle to shoot a man before running from the scene and later falling onto the street. Video footage shows him firing several shots at people who ran toward him, killing Huber and injuring another.

Attorneys representing Rittenhouse have said the teen acted to defend himself. But Huber's parents said a minor from out of state should not have been allowed to roam the streets while illegally carrying a firearm and threatening civilians.

"There was absolutely no justification for Anthony's murder," the statement said.

A skateboarding enthusiast remembered for his quick wit, Huber was always quick to help those in need, loved ones said. His parents said they have been "deeply disappointed" by reaction from President Donald Trump, members of the media and others who have suggested that their son deserved to die for trying to protect others.

"Our nation depends on its leaders to uphold the law and to set the moral tone for its citizens," the statement says. "In America, we celebrate heroes like Anthony who sacrifice for their communities, not armed vigilantes who cause death and chaos in the streets."

Rittenhouse was charged Aug. 26 with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

A Lake County judge granted a 30-day delay so Rittenhouse could prepare for his extradition hearing, a process needed to send the teen to Wisconsin to face the charges there. The next court date is Sept. 25.