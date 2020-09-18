14th Congressional District candidates forum Sept. 26

Illinois 14th Congressional District candidates Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville will participate in a candidate forum at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, via Zoom. The forum is free and open to the public, but registration is required. It is organized by local chapters of the League of Women Voters in the Aurora and Elgin areas, parts of Kane and Lake counties, DeKalb, and Naperville. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7ZeIRsqBQF-6GTl4pjT8hA.