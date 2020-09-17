Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville facing child pornography charges

Jerry Harris, shown here at the Oscars interviewing Greta Gerwig, is facing federal charges accusing him of soliciting an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs. Associated Press/Feb. 9, 2020

Jerry Harris, the Naperville star of the Netflix series "Cheer," was arrested Thursday on federal charges accusing him of soliciting an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself.

Harris, 21, was charged with one count of producing child pornography.

Harris contacted the underage boy on a social media application and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The minor victim informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old, the complaint states.

According to federal prosecutors, Harris was arrested Thursday morning.

Harris became a fan favorite in the hit documentary series following the powerhouse cheer squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

If convicted of producing child pornography, Harris could face up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Chicago Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Crystal Lake police and an FBI office in Waco, Texas, also provided assistance.