Feder: Sports anchor Jim Rose signs three-year renewal with ABC 7

Jim Rose, who's been a key player on WLS-Channel 7's sports team since 1982, signed on Wednesday for three more years with the top-rated ABC-owned station, Robert Feder writes.

"For almost 40 years JR has been serving sports fans and the Chicago community," said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7. "His passion for excellence and professionalism has created a legacy that we are thrilled to continue."

