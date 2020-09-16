State reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,941 new cases

State health officials announced Wednesday 35 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,941 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that youth sports like football offer a high risk of transmitting the virus.

The governor also said that the test positivity rate for Will and Kankakee counties hit 6.4% Wednesday, meaning if the region maintains that level for three days, restrictions such as banning indoor dining, will be lifted.

"I know we all want our kids to play sports, we all want our kids to attend in-person at school and we all want the pandemic to end," Pritzker said. "Unfortunately, because of our inability to make the third wish come true -- our ability to make progress on the first two is limited."

"Over the summer we saw (virus) outbreaks across Illinois and across the world tied to a variety of youth sports leagues. Those continue today even among the lowest risk youth sports."

The total number of infections since the pandemic hit Illinois is 266,151, with 8,367 deaths.

The state COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.7%, based on a seven-day average.