 

Former state Sen. Terry Link pleads guilty to income tax evasion

  • State Sen. Terry Link speaks at an event in Waukegan in 2015. Link pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a federal tax evasion charge.

    State Sen. Terry Link speaks at an event in Waukegan in 2015. Link pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a federal tax evasion charge. Daily Herald file photo

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/16/2020 10:23 AM

Former state Sen. Terry Link of North suburban Indian Creek pleaded guilty this morning to income tax evasion as part of a negotiated deal with federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement was revealed during a scheduled arraignment in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Link and his attorney, Catharine O'Daniel, appeared before Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. via video.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Link admitted falsifying his income on his federal tax return for 2016. Link reported his total income that year was $264,450, even though he knew it "substantially exceeded that amount," according to the charging document.

Link faces a maximum three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, federal prosecutor Christopher Stettler said, though prosecutors are recommending probation.

The tax charge followed media reports identifying Link as the unnamed senator who cooperated with the FBI and wore a wire to trap then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago in a federal bribery case. Arroyo has pleaded not guilty.

Federal documents indicate the person who cooperated falsified tax returns and helped the FBI to get leniency. Link repeatedly has denied he was the FBI source.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Democrat leader on Link's resignation: 'This is not the timing I would have chosen'
Related Article
Democrat leader on Link's resignation: 'This is not the timing I would have chosen'
 
Embroiled in scandal, state Sen. Terry Link resigns
Related Article
Embroiled in scandal, state Sen. Terry Link resigns
 
With removal imminent, Link resigns as Lake County Democratic Party chair
Related Article
With removal imminent, Link resigns as Lake County Democratic Party chair
 
Facing tax evasion charge, state Sen. Link to step down as Democratic leader in Lake County
Related Article
Facing tax evasion charge, state Sen. Link to step down as Democratic leader in Lake County
 
State Sen. Terry Link remains silent as more politicians call for his resignation
Related Article
State Sen. Terry Link remains silent as more politicians call for his resignation
 
State Sen. Terry Link charged with falsifying 2016 income tax return 'substantially'
Related Article
State Sen. Terry Link charged with falsifying 2016 income tax return 'substantially'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 