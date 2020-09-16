Former state Sen. Terry Link pleads guilty to income tax evasion

State Sen. Terry Link speaks at an event in Waukegan in 2015. Link pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a federal tax evasion charge. Daily Herald file photo

Former state Sen. Terry Link of North suburban Indian Creek pleaded guilty this morning to income tax evasion as part of a negotiated deal with federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement was revealed during a scheduled arraignment in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Link and his attorney, Catharine O'Daniel, appeared before Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. via video.

Link admitted falsifying his income on his federal tax return for 2016. Link reported his total income that year was $264,450, even though he knew it "substantially exceeded that amount," according to the charging document.

Link faces a maximum three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, federal prosecutor Christopher Stettler said, though prosecutors are recommending probation.

The tax charge followed media reports identifying Link as the unnamed senator who cooperated with the FBI and wore a wire to trap then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago in a federal bribery case. Arroyo has pleaded not guilty.

Federal documents indicate the person who cooperated falsified tax returns and helped the FBI to get leniency. Link repeatedly has denied he was the FBI source.