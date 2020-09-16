 

Bartlett man charged with threatening police, unlawful gun possession

  • Matthew J. Dabek, 33, of Bartlett

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 9/16/2020 1:15 PM

Bartlett police Sunday arrested a village resident on charges he unlawfully possessed a firearm as a felon and threatened two officers who'd responded to a domestic dispute at his home.

Matthew J. Dabek, 33, is charged with Class 3 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two Class 4 felony counts for aggravated assault.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers responded to a single-family home on Shorewood Drive at about 2 p.m. Sunday to investigate an alleged domestic incident, police said.

Police allege Dabek possessed a Remington 870 shotgun inside the home. They also allege he threatened two police officers outside the home.

Dabek was brought to the DuPage County jail in Wheaton, where he remained in custody Wednesday on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records. He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19.

