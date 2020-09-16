Antioch village trustee to challenge longtime incumbent mayor

Petition packets for Antioch village board candidates will be available Monday, but the race for mayor has already begun with two hopefuls planning to run for the top spot in the April municipal election.

Incumbent Larry Hanson, who served 14 years on the village board before being elected mayor in 2009, will seek a fourth term.

"It's never been about me. It's what works best for the community," said Hanson, a lifelong resident.

He is being challenged by village Trustee Mary Dominiak, who was elected to the board in 2011 and is serving her third term.

Dominiak, an Antioch resident since 1997, announced her candidacy last week and released a Facebook video. She serves on the village board's economic development task force and as liaison to the planning, zoning and building department.

"As we move into the future, we must balance growth versus history," she said in the video. "We need to address our aging infrastructure and the needs of our parks, neighborhoods and businesses."

Neither outlined specific plans, noting it is early in the process. The mayor's spot and those of trustees Jerry Johnson, Scott Pierce and Ted Poulos have expiring terms and are up for contest in the April 6 consolidated election.

Dominiak is not up for reelection but her trustee position would be open if she wins. If not, she would have two years remaining on her current term.

Nominating packets are available beginning at 1 p.m. Monday at village hall, 874 Main St. The first day to circulate petitions is Sept. 22. The filing period is Dec. 14 through Dec. 21.

Dominiak said she has been told people want change at the leadership level, and she thinks there is an opportunity for better communication and collaboration with residents.

Hanson said he is known for being frugal and noted Antioch has close to $6 million in reserves. He credited having good village boards over the years for accomplishments.

"It's not about one person getting these things done. It's about a community getting things done," he said.

Dominiak in a statement regarding her candidacy, said she is running to offer "BOLD leadership and inclusive and decisive local government" for all residents.

"I think it's time for someone with a different vision to lead the village," she said. She said her vision is for Antioch to live up to its potential.

Hanson worked downtown for decades before the business closed, and said he knows what small merchants are going through. He said he has earned the trust of constituents.

"People first, myself second," he said. "When it becomes about me, it's time to step down."