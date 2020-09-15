Naperville man dies in Hoffman Estates motorcycle crash
Updated 9/15/2020 2:21 PM
Hoffman Estates police and others continue to investigate a fatal crash between two vehicles Sunday night that ejected a 44-year-old Naperville man from the motorcycle he was riding.
Officers were called at 7:34 p.m. to the area of Higgins Road and Sears Parkway for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries, Hoffman Estates police said.
The motorcycle rider was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead.
The regional Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team was activated and were continuing to investigate the crash Tuesday.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday, Hoffman Estates police said.
