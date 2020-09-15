Lake Forest foundation hosts program on dangers of recreational drug use

Lake Forest-based GPF Foundation is hosting a virtual program Sept. 23 about the risks of recreational drug use.

The online session is available to all Lake County residents by registering at gpffoundation.org/sign-up. The educational program teaches participants about the risks of drug use, with an initial focus on MDMA, aka Molly or Ecstasy.

It also will provide information about lacing the drug, identifying adverse reactions and how and where to ask for help if or when something goes wrong when using recreational drugs.

The foundation was founded in 2018 by Nancy and Ross Friedman and others after their son died from taking what was purported to be MDMA.