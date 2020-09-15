Illinois reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,466 infected

State health officials announced Tuesday 20 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,466 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 8,332 and 264,210 cases since the outbreak began.

Seven of the 20 dead are from Chicago and suburbs, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. They include two from suburban Cook County, one from DuPage County, one from Kane County and three from Chicago.

The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate now stands at 3.6%. The state is now reporting 96% of those who were diagnosed with the disease have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more than $220 million in state grants would be made available soon to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Last month, nearly $50 million was distributed to more than 2,800 small businesses similarly affected by the pandemic in $10,000 and $20,000 increments.

The new round of grants will target specific business types and allot half the funds to downstate and rural businesses, Pritzker said.

"This grant program will be smart and targeted in its support of small businesses," he said.

Pritzker also warned that without federal financial assistance, the state is looking at significant cuts. He told the heads of state agencies to submit plans for cuts of at least 5% this fiscal year and 10% for next year. He blamed Republican congressional leaders for stalling financial aid to states and municipalities.

"GOP leadership's decision to support big business and not working families has reached a critical point," Pritzker said. "We are literally talking about thousands of people who will get laid off."