Feder: The Score's Dan McNeil under fire for sexist tweet

It doesn't really matter what Dan McNeil was thinking when he posted a disparaging comment about ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor's outfit during Monday night's NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, Robert Feder writes.

"NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?" McNeil tweeted, suggesting her attire might be more appropriate for the annual adult film award show.

McNeil deleted the tweet about 30 minutes later, according to Awful Announcing, but not before it had been seen (and archived) countless times.

No comment yet from McNeil's bosses at The Score, where the perennial bad boy is on his third stint in 28 years.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.