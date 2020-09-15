Feder: The Score fires Dan McNeil for 'degrading' tweet about ESPN reporter

There won't be another second chance for Danny Mac this time, Robert Feder writes.

Dan McNeil, the mercurial and often controversial sports talk show host, was fired today for tweeting a disparaging comment about an ESPN sideline reporter and her choice of wardrobe.

Entercom Chicago bosses acted decisively in cutting McNeil from sports/talk WSCR 670-AM barely 14 hours after he questioned Maria Taylor's outfit during Monday night's NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Her sideline role marked Taylor's first NFL game since she joined ESPN in 2014.

McNeil, 59, who co-hosted afternoons with Danny Parkins, was on his third stint at The Score since he helped launch the format in 1992. McNeil did not respond to requests for comment.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.