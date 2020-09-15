Chicago police union backs Wilson over Durbin, Curran in Senate race

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is running as an independent for U.S. Senate. Associated Press/Feb. 4, 2018

The Chicago lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed independent candidate Willie Wilson over Democratic incumbent Dick Durbin and Republican Mark Curran in Illinois' U.S. Senate race, Wilson's campaign announced Tuesday.

Wilson is a businessman who unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and 2019. He also ran for president in 2016 as a Democrat.

Wilson has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the lodge headquarters, 1412 W. Washington in Chicago.

"When I am your United States senator, I will fight for federal grants to enhance training, mental health counseling and ensure law enforcement has the necessary tools to fight crime," Wilson said in Tuesday's news release.