As of Sept. 15, COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code

This illustration depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Suburbs' portion

There have been 121,613 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 46% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,053 deaths in the suburbs, representing 48.6% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 60,096 cases and 2,218 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 75,594 cases and 2,919 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,334 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,226 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,109 cases and 72 deaths in Wheeling, 1,064 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,038 cases and 35 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,026 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 969 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 915 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 802 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 715 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 562 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 539 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 526 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 367 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 198 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 16,090 cases and 544 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 1,187 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,166 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,097 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 973 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 864 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 774 cases and 29 deaths in Lombard, 761 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 699 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 684 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 683 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 508 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 463 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 397 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 15,832 cases and 459 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,775 to 3,779 in Waukegan, 1,010 to 1,014 in Round Lake Beach, 610 to 614 in Mundelein, 515 to 519 in Gurnee, 410 to 414 in Round Lake, 300 to 304 in Lake Zurich, 300 to 304 in Vernon Hills, 290 to 294 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 260 to 264 in Libertyville, 235 to 239 in Wauconda, 230 to 234 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 12,254 cases with 326 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,499 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,778 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,155 in Carpentersville, 923 in St. Charles, 587 in South Elgin, 423 in Geneva, 330 in Batavia, 325 in North Aurora, 134 in Hampshire, 126 in Gilberts and 120 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,262 cases and 117 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 12,984 cases and 369 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 965 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 176 in Aurora (Will County portion).