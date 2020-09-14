Watch Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brien square off in stormy state's attorney debate
Updated 9/19/2020 12:18 AM
Republican Patrick W. "Pat" O'Brien labeled Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx "a social worker not a prosecutor" and Foxx hit back, challenging O'Brien's commitment to civil liberties in a feisty joint Zoom interview with representatives of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
The two made the case for their candidacies in an hourlong discussion of violent crime, criminal justice reform and Jussie Smollett.
