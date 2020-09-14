Video: 9th Congressional candidates Schakowsky and Sangari meet with the Daily Herald editorial board

Ninth Congressional District Rep. Jan Schakowsky and her Republican challenger Sargis Sangari joined representatives of the Daily Herald editorial board in a video recorded candidate forum.

The candidates responded to questions about the nation's COVID-19 response, climate change and other topics.

Schakowsky, first elected in 1998 after serving in the Illinois General Assembly, and Sangari, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and founder of the Near East Center for Strategic Engagement, are on the ballot for the 9th District, which includes all or part of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Skokie, Northbrook, Glenview, Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka and Glencoe.