 

Man found dead at Phillips Park in Aurora

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 9/14/2020 10:57 PM

Detectives on Monday night investigated a man's death at Phillips Park on the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive, Aurora Police said.

Officers responded to a 7:30 p.m. call for an unresponsive adult male at the park. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials have asked anyone with information to call 630-256-5500.

