Man found dead at Phillips Park in Aurora
Updated 9/14/2020 10:57 PM
Detectives on Monday night investigated a man's death at Phillips Park on the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive, Aurora Police said.
Officers responded to a 7:30 p.m. call for an unresponsive adult male at the park. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have asked anyone with information to call 630-256-5500.
