Congressional candidates Foster, Laib have opposite views on gun control and other issues

Bill Foster, left, and Rick Laib, right, are candidates for the 11th District seat in Congress. Foster, a Democrat from Naperville, has held the seat since 2012. Laib, a Republican from Joliet, is a Will County sheriff's sergeant.

An online forum held this weekend revealed Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville and his Republican challenger for the 11th District seat, Joliet resident Rick Laib, have diametrically opposite views on gun control and other issues.

The nearly hourlong forum, staged Saturday night, was organized by the League of Women Voters of Naperville.

Foster, a former particle physicist, is seeking a sixth full term in Congress. He represented the 14th District from 2008 to 2010, but lost reelection. After moving to the neighboring 11th District, he won that seat in 2012 and has been its congressman since.

Foster said he supports universal background checks for would-be gun buyers. He also wants to restore the 1994 federal assault weapons ban that prohibited the manufacture of certain semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines. It expired in 2004.

Foster cited Australia's strict firearms laws, which followed a 1996 mass shooting there, as legislation that has reduced gun violence. Some reports have indicated those laws have reduced mass shootings, gun suicides and armed crime.

"It's not true that these laws do no good," Foster said.

Laib, a Will County sheriff's sergeant who once ran for the state House, identified his support of the Second Amendment as a key tenet of his campaign.

He is against restoring the assault weapons ban and opposes background checks for gun purchases, calling them "feel-good" proposals that represent "a direct attack on our Constitutional rights."

"These types of steps are designed to help reduce and maybe eliminate gun violence. But they don't," he said. "They just put sanctions on law-abiding gun owners."

The 11th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

A recording of the forum can be viewed on the league's Facebook page, facebook.com/leagueofwomenvotersnaperville.