Police: Gurnee woman, 21, shot to death during domestic dispute

Gurnee police say a woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute at a home on the 600 block of Creekside Circle.

Officers called to the residence just after midnight found Ameyah Brewton, 21, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until paramedics from the Gurnee Fire Department took her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police also located Isaiah Cole, 19, in the home, and took him into custody after interviewing him and witnesses. Gurnee police said Brewton and Cole had a domestic relationship and the shooting was an isolated event.

Cole is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm without an FOID card, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis, police said.

He is scheduled to appear before a Lake County judge Monday for bond court.