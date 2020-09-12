 

Victims identified in North Chicago, Waukegan shootings

 
The Lake County coroner on Saturday identified two people shot to death in separate incidents recently in Waukegan and North Chicago.

John Cannon, 28, of Waukegan died in a hospital emergency department after being shot Monday morning at a motel near Green Bay Road and Washington Street in Waukegan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Another man also was shot. Waukegan police have said they do not believe there is a threat to the community. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (847) 360-9001.

Solomon Little, 18, died at a hospital after being shot while playing basketball Sept. 6 in the roadway on the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue in North Chicago. A woman who was gardening in her yard was also struck by a stray bullet, according to police.

Police say someone drove up, got out of a vehicle, fired several shots, got back in the vehicle and fled.

