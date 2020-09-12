 

Rain doesn't deter people from delayed Barrington art festival

  • Dale Kasuba, middle, and Sue Stocks, right, both of Bartlett, view items at the booth of "The Spark Plug Guy" Dick Cooley during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

      Dale Kasuba, middle, and Sue Stocks, right, both of Bartlett, view items at the booth of "The Spark Plug Guy" Dick Cooley during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A farm combine made by "The Spark Plug Guy," Dick Cooley of West Bend, Wisconsin, is displayed during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

      A farm combine made by "The Spark Plug Guy," Dick Cooley of West Bend, Wisconsin, is displayed during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Patrons walk past booths as light rain falls during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

      Patrons walk past booths as light rain falls during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Towne of Barrington, left, and Melissa Lokugamage of Kansas City view photography displayed by artist Neshama Koash during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

      Chris Towne of Barrington, left, and Melissa Lokugamage of Kansas City view photography displayed by artist Neshama Koash during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Items are displayed at AJ's Copper Garden during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

      Items are displayed at AJ's Copper Garden during the annual outdoor art festival in Barrington Saturday. The event normally talkes place in May, but was on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/12/2020 3:51 PM

Joe Lewnard

jlewnard@dailyherald.com

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The opening of Barrington's annual outdoor art festival, on hold since May due to COVID-19 concerns, was met with showers, but the weather wasn't bad enough to keep people away.

"We've had a steady flow of people since we opened," Amy Amdur, president of Amdur Productions, which produced the show under a contract with the village, said Saturday afternoon. "We're absolutely thrilled to be here. We're thrilled that given the situation with the world right now (COVID-19) that we're able to give the community something that they can come to this weekend that's artful, mindful and socially-distanced."

The event featured about 60 juried artists in the BMO Harris Bank parking lot in downtown Barrington. Facial coverings were required for artists, vendors and visitors over age 2, and no more than 50 attendees were allowed in at a time.

The festival will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the first hour reserved for those with medical and disability issues. Patrons can make free online reservations for a one-hour time slot or purchase a $10 VIP ticket at amdurproductions.com allowing admittance at any time. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows.

All visitors must enter through a tent on Cook Street, between Station and Lake streets. Visit amdurproductions.com/event/barrington-art-festival-2020 for reservations and other information.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 