Rain doesn't deter people from delayed Barrington art festival

Joe Lewnard

jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The opening of Barrington's annual outdoor art festival, on hold since May due to COVID-19 concerns, was met with showers, but the weather wasn't bad enough to keep people away.

"We've had a steady flow of people since we opened," Amy Amdur, president of Amdur Productions, which produced the show under a contract with the village, said Saturday afternoon. "We're absolutely thrilled to be here. We're thrilled that given the situation with the world right now (COVID-19) that we're able to give the community something that they can come to this weekend that's artful, mindful and socially-distanced."

The event featured about 60 juried artists in the BMO Harris Bank parking lot in downtown Barrington. Facial coverings were required for artists, vendors and visitors over age 2, and no more than 50 attendees were allowed in at a time.

The festival will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the first hour reserved for those with medical and disability issues. Patrons can make free online reservations for a one-hour time slot or purchase a $10 VIP ticket at amdurproductions.com allowing admittance at any time. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows.

All visitors must enter through a tent on Cook Street, between Station and Lake streets. Visit amdurproductions.com/event/barrington-art-festival-2020 for reservations and other information.