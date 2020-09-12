Carol Stream man charged with distributing child pornography

A Carol Stream man has been charged with distributing child pornography, a Class X offense that could put him in prison for 6 to 30 years if convicted.

Lorenzo Malaga-Antemate, 33, of the 600 block of Burns Street, is also charged with one count of child pornography on video and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's digital forensic investigation unit and Carol Stream police investigated the case.

Investigators searched his apartment Friday, and examined his digital electronics, finding files of child pornography, according to the news release.

According to DuPage County court records, three of the videos depict an adult male sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13. Investigators also found a nearly 6-minute video of an adult female sexually abusing a female child, and a lewd photo of a topless prepubescent female, according to court documents.

Malaga-Antemate is being held on $250,000 bail in the DuPage County jail. To be freed, he will need to post $25,000.

He is due to be arraigned Oct. 5, according to the news release.