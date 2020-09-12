As of Sept. 11, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). CDC via AP

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

There have been 119,378 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 46.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,034 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 59,120 cases and 2,209 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 73,828 cases and 2,897 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,299 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,199 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,097 cases and 71 deaths in Wheeling, 1,032 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,015 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,006 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 956 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 902 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 790 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 698 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 554 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 517 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 522 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 364 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 199 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 15,793 cases and 540 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,148 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,147 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,086 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 957 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 850 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 763 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 736 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 698 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 673 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 665 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 498 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 457 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 395 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 15,592 cases and 455 deaths on its website Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,725 to 3,729 in Waukegan, 1,000 to 1,004 in Round Lake Beach, 605 to 609 in Mundelein, 505 to 509 in Gurnee, 415 to 419 in Round Lake, 300 to 304 in Lake Zurich, 295 to 299 in Vernon Hills, 290 to 294 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 255 to 259 in Libertyville, 235 to 239 in Wauconda, 225 to 229 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 12,047 cases with 322 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,443 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,729 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,145 in Carpentersville, 910 in St. Charles, 575 in South Elgin, 409 in Geneva, 322 in Batavia, 317 in North Aurora, 132 in Hampshire, 125 in Gilberts and 114 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,199 cases and 116 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 12,861 cases and 367 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 936 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 163 in Aurora (Will County portion).