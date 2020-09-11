Watch the full debate between Schneider and Ramirez Mukherjee in race for Congress

The two candidates for Congress from the 10th U.S. House District debated gun control and mail-in voting during a Zoom interview with members of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Incumbent Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Republican opponent Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee of Winnetka discussed those issues and others in a wide-ranging interview that ran a little over an hour.

The North suburban district takes in all or part of Beach Park, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Fox Lake, Glencoe, Grayslake, Highland Park, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Libertyville, Morton Grove, Mundelein, North Chicago, Northbrook, Prospect Heights, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Vernon Hills, Waukegan, Wheeling and Zion.