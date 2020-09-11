Palatine honors those lost on Sept. 11

In memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard Friday placed a wreath at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial and performed a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty.

Because of coronavirus restrictions on crowd size and social distancing guidelines, the historic assembly of firefighters and police officers did not occur. Only those directly involved in the ceremony and a few members of the public were present. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with members of the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard marching from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. to the memorial site at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

Retired Palatine Firefighter Mark Hallett spoke after a benediction.

"No amount of time could or should diminish the accounts of that day," he said. "We will never forget images of firefighters rushing to the scene. We will never forget the terrible images of that day."