 

Palatine honors those lost on Sept. 11

      Stanley Anton, a U.S. Marine veteran with 25 years of service, smokes a cigar and sorts American flags he brought to a memorial ceremony Friday morning at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial to honor those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He is from Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Retired Palatine Firefighter/Paramedic Mark Hallett participates in a memorial ceremony Friday morning at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial to honor those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Palatine Firefighter Lt. Norm Bemis places a wreath at a memorial ceremony Friday morning at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial to honor those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      The Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard marches to a memorial ceremony Friday morning at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial to honor those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/11/2020 3:08 PM

In memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard Friday placed a wreath at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial and performed a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty.

Because of coronavirus restrictions on crowd size and social distancing guidelines, the historic assembly of firefighters and police officers did not occur. Only those directly involved in the ceremony and a few members of the public were present. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with members of the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard marching from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. to the memorial site at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade Streets in downtown Palatine.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Retired Palatine Firefighter Mark Hallett spoke after a benediction.

"No amount of time could or should diminish the accounts of that day," he said. "We will never forget images of firefighters rushing to the scene. We will never forget the terrible images of that day."

