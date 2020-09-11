Feder: New CEO choice withdraws before getting started at WBEZ

In an embarrassing setback for the nonprofit parent company of news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, it's back to square one in the search for a new president and chief executive officer of Chicago Public Media.

Andi McDaniel, who accepted the job in May and was expected to start at the end of September, withdrew her acceptance Friday in the wake of a scandal that occurred on her watch at her previous employer.

McDaniel came under fire for how she handled complaints of sexual misconduct against a male reporter while she was chief content officer at WAMU, the NPR station at American University in Washington, D.C. McDaniel, 39, who grew up in Schaumburg, held the job from 2015 until earlier this year.

