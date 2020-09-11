DuPage trips virus warning as officials probe graduation party, youth sports

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joins local leaders Friday at Cara Chicago to announce investments to expand job opportunities in Chicago for those who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of State of Illinois

New cases of COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 Friday for the first time since Saturday, reaching 2,145 with 32 people dying from the respiratory disease, officials said.

The latest data came as DuPage landed on a list of 30 counties showing signs of a virus surge, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

DuPage County has 89 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people -- over the state's target of 50, and shows an increasing death rate instead of staying stable or decreasing, the IDPH said. Six people died of the virus in DuPage between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 compared to four from Aug. 23 to 29.

"These increases tell us too many people are not following public health guidelines. We need everyone to take this seriously," said Karen Ayala, DuPage County Health Department Executive Director. She encouraged residents to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.

The health department is investigating nine virus outbreaks originating from a graduation party, a youth sports team and workplaces. Of DuPage County's 18 outbreaks, nine occurred in nursing homes.

If a county trips two or more metrics, it will trigger a warning, which is intended to inform residents and encourage local leaders to stem the trend.

Total infections statewide stand at 257,788 with 8,273 deaths, the IDPH announced.

The seven-day virus test positivity rate is 3.9%. Labs reported 55,661 tests were performed in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate is 3.8%.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals as of Thursday night was 1,619, up from the seven-day average of 1,550.