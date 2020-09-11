 

Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle near Green Oaks

 
Updated 9/11/2020 8:06 PM

A bicyclist was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in unincorporated Lake County near Green Oaks.

Lake County sheriff's office said deputies responded to the area of Buckley Road and St. Mary's Road at 1:07 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A preliminary investigation revealed a 48-year-old man from Round Lake Beach was driving west on Buckley Road when his vehicle struck the bicyclist, a 48-year-old man from Lincolnshire, who was riding west along the curb, according to a news release.

Deputies said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, the news release said.

The crash remains under investigation by sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Team.

