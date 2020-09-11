Barrington Art Walk offers free time slot reservations for this weekend

The Barrington Art Walk, delayed in May because of COVID-19, is taking place this weekend in a re-imagined way.

The art walk takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the BMO Harris parking lot at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. The event will feature 60 artists -- half the typical 120 -- with a limit of 50 people at any given time.

Face coverings are required for visitors over 2 years old. People should wait for the artist's invitation before entering a booth, and only one family/friend group is allowed at a time. Use of credit cards or other cashless pay system is encouraged.

People are encouraged to reserve a time slot for free, with the first hour of each day reserved for those with medical and mobility issues. There are also VIP reservations at $10 per person that allow people to go in without waiting in line. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows.

All visitors must enter through a tent on Cook Street, between Station and Lake streets.

The art walk is sponsored by the village's cultural commission. The event is produced by Amdur Productions, which has a $8,250 contract with the village.

"We are very pleased to be able to have worked with Amdur Productions to present the Art Walk this fall since it had to be canceled over Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19," village spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz said. "Amy Amdur and her staff have done an outstanding job of re-imagining this event to be safe and exciting for all patrons given the current circumstances."

Visit amdurproductions.com/event/barrington-art-festival-2020 for reservations and other information.