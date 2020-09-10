Additional COVID-19 cases total 1,953, with 28 deaths

New cases of COVID-19 came to 1,953, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday, with 28 more people dying of the respiratory disease.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced the IDPH would continue to monitor Will and Kankakee counties to see if their virus positivity rate continues to drop, which would end recent restrictions such as no indoor dining.

"I'm pleased to see a downward trend," in both counties, Pritzker said, noting the area has a 7.4% test positivity rate.

In late August, the two counties hit a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three days, triggering state actions intended to stop a virus surge.

The state clampdown began Aug. 26 and was to be monitored for 14 days to see if mitigations could be lifted or continued. Will and Kankakee belong to Region 7 of 11 Illinois public health sectors.

"I'm hopeful Region 7 will become a testiment to the community's ability to turn the ship around. If they keep up the good work" the restrictions will be eased," Pritzker said.

The IDPH also reported the state's virus test positivity rate is 3.8% using a seven-day average. Labs reported 48,982 tests in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 8,242 deaths in Illinois and 255,643 infections recorded.

There were 1,609 patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus as of Wednesday night compared to the seven-day average of 1550.

The average number of daily cases for the last two weeks was 2,022, a 5.2% increase from the average of 1,922 from Aug.