Worker injured during pallet collapse in Aurora warehouse

One person was seriously injured Wednesday morning at an Aurora warehouse when a stack of pallets fell on the worker.

Aurora Fire Department officials said emergency crews were called at 10:44 a.m. to JBS Logistics, 999 Bilter Road.

Two other workers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Authorities declined to say the weight of the pallets or what was on them, but they said the items were removed by hand to free the victim.

Firefighters remained at the scene until the business' managers accounted for all the workers.