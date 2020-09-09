Worker injured during pallet collapse in Aurora warehouse
Updated 9/9/2020 6:02 PM
One person was seriously injured Wednesday morning at an Aurora warehouse when a stack of pallets fell on the worker.
Aurora Fire Department officials said emergency crews were called at 10:44 a.m. to JBS Logistics, 999 Bilter Road.
Two other workers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
Authorities declined to say the weight of the pallets or what was on them, but they said the items were removed by hand to free the victim.
Firefighters remained at the scene until the business' managers accounted for all the workers.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.