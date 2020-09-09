Two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Hawthorn Woods

Two people were hospitalized after a four-car crash Wednesday night in Hawthorn Woods.

Lake Zurich Fire Lt. Lee Kammin said crews arrived at the scene of the crash near Mulberry Drive and North Old McHenry Road around 7 p.m.

Kammin said two people were rushed to local hospitals. He said he did not believe the injuries were major.

Kammin said three others were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Kammin said.