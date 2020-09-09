Thirsty Turtle Bar and Grill near Antioch catches fire Wednesday night

A fire Wednesday evening caused extensive damage to the Thirsty Turtle Bar and Grill near Antioch. courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A fire Wednesday evening at the Thirsty Turtle Bar and Grill near Antioch closed Lake Avenue in both directions north of Route 173.

First responders from the Antioch Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire about 6 p.m. and had the fire mostly put out by around 7:30 p.m., Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said a neighbor called 911 at 5:57 p.m. to report the bar was on fire. When Lake County sheriff's officers and firefighters arrived, they could see flames inside the building. A team of firefighters searched the building for victims but didn't find anyone inside.

"They are putting out hot spots now, but the fire is mostly put out," Covelli said.

Covelli said the damage to the building was extensive but said the structure did not collapse. He said he didn't know if any firefighters were injured.

Antioch Fire Department did not immediately reply to questions about the fire Wednesday night.

Covelli said sheriff's deputies and detectives remained at the scene Wednesday night to help firefighters determine the origin and nature of the fire.

According to a listing on Google, the bar normally is open from noon until midnight on Wednesdays.

Covelli said both directions on Lake Avenue likely would remain closed for a while longer Wednesday night.