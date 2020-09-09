Feder: Windy City Times 'very sad' to drop print edition after 35 years

Windy City Times will move to a digital-only format in October. Courtesy of Windy City Times

The newspaper billed as "the voice of Chicago's gay, lesbian, bi, trans and queer community since 1985" is ceasing print publication after 35 years.

Windy City Times will move to a digital-only format in October, according to an announcement today by majority owner Tracy Baim. The website at windycitytimes.com also will preserve its archive of stories and photos.

Coinciding with the paper's 35th anniversary, the final print version of Chicago's only LGBTQ newspaper will be published September 30. The special collector's edition will include a retrospective of the last 35 years. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.