Feder: David Kaplan to host 'Football Aftershow' for NBC Sports Chicago

On the eve of the Chicago Bears season opener this weekend against the Detroit Lions, NBC Sports Chicago has tapped David Kaplan to host its "Football Aftershow" wrap-up program.

Kaplan is expected to debut Sunday as host of the 90-minute show, which features a panel of NFL experts, including former Bears Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Olin Kreutz. Read more at robertfeder.com.