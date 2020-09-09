Feder: David Kaplan to host 'Football Aftershow' for NBC Sports Chicago
Updated 9/9/2020 8:42 AM
On the eve of the Chicago Bears season opener this weekend against the Detroit Lions, NBC Sports Chicago has tapped David Kaplan to host its "Football Aftershow" wrap-up program.
Kaplan is expected to debut Sunday as host of the 90-minute show, which features a panel of NFL experts, including former Bears Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Olin Kreutz. Read more at robertfeder.com.
