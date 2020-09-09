'Choose to be happy': Lindenhurst woman feted (through a window) for her 100th birthday

Catherine Ori joined the centenarian club Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her family through the patio window at The Village at Victory Lakes senior community in Lindenhurst.

Ori was excited to see her family, including all six of her children, as she reached the milestone.

In addition to her children, some of whom traveled from as far away as Colorado and Montana, Ori has 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren -- with another on the way -- and one great-great-grandchild.

COVID-19 restrictions kept her family outside in the rain, but it couldn't keep their spirits down.

The group sang "Happy Birthday" twice, along with a number of her other favorite songs, while waving to Ori through the window.

Her children said their mom's secret to a long life can be expressed in her favorite saying: "Life is what you make of it, and every day I choose to be happy."