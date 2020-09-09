Carpentersville man arrested on gun charge

A 25-year-old Carpentersville man has been charged with illegal possession of a gun.

Authorities said James T. Hill-Beasley, of the in 0-100 block of Oxford Road, was a passenger in a back seat of a vehicle stopped by Elgin police about 9 p.m. Sept. 7 near Chicago Street and Clifton Avenue.

Police searched the car and found a loaded Glock handgun on the floor of the car where Hill-Beasley was sitting, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Hill-Beasley is not eligible to possess a gun.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Noland set Hill-Beasley's bail at $50,000.

Hill-Beasley is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a concealed-carry license and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID.

He has a conviction for felony possession of a controlled substance in a 2016 case, according to Kane County court records.