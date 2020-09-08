State reports 1,392 more COVID-19 cases with seven deaths
Updated 9/8/2020 12:12 PM
New COVID-19 cases increased by 1,392 Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, with seven additional deaths.
The seven-day positive test rate for the virus was 4% based on 31,363 tests in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 252,353 and since the outbreak began -- 8,186 Illinoisans have died as a result.
There were 1,504 patients in Illinois hospitals with the disease as of Monday night, officials said.
